Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.