Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

