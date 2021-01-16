Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.