 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert