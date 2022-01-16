Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. NNE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.