Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
