This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
