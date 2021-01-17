 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert