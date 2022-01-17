 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

