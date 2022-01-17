Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
