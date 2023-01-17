Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.