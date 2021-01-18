 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert