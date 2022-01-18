 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

