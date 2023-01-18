This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. It should be a fa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today…