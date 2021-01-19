For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …