Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

