This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 29 degrees is today's low. T…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomor…