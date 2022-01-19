Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.