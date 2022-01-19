 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

