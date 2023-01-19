 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

