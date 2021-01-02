Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
