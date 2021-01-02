Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.