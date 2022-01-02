Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Monday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
