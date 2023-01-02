 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

