 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert