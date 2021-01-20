Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.