This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
