Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

