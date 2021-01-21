 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

