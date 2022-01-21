 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

