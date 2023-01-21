 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

