This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. It should be a fa…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…