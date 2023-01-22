 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

