Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.