This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather …
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…