This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
