Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
