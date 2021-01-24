 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert