Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…