Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

