Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

