Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.