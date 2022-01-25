This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wayne…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted…