Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.