Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

