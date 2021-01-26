Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
