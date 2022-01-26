 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

