Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.