This evening in Waynesboro: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
