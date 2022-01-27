Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.