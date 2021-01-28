 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.09. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

News Alert