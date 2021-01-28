This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.09. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcast…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …