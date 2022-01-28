This evening in Waynesboro: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
