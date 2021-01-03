This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and …