Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

