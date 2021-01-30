This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.86. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcast…
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperat…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.5. We'll see a low temp…