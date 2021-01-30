Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.86. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.