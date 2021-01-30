 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.86. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert