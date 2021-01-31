Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
