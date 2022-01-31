 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

