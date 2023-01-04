This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesbor…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. I…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, W…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. It should be a fa…