Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.