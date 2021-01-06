 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

