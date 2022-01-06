This evening in Waynesboro: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Lo…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …