Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.