Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesbor…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 de…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. I…