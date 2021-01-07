 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

