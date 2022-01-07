This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
