Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

