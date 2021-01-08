Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.